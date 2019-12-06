Friday, December 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Police not given weapons as showpiece: Meenakshi Lekhi on Hyderabad encounter

News Videos

Police not given weapons as showpiece: Meenakshi Lekhi on Hyderabad encounter

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 14:18 IST ]
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi speaks about the police encounter in which four rape accused were killed earlier in the day near Hyderabad. She says Police had to open fire when the accused tried to escape. “Police have not been given weapons as a showpiece,”
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHyderabad: Jaya Bachchan reacts to four accused killed in a police encounter