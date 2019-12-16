The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Najma Akhtar, on Monday claimed that the police had entered the university campus without permission at a time when the students were working or studying. While speaking at a press conference, the vice-chancellor said that they cannot tolerate police presence on campus and that the police scared the students. Akhtar further claimed that they have the list of 200 students injured during Sunday's violence and will present facts to the HRD minister. Demanding a high level enquiry, the vice-chancellor also said that they will file FIR on damage of property and police action on students. "Do not target Jamia and malign its image," Akhtar concluded.
Earlier on Monday, a group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.
