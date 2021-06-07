Monday, June 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Police conducts anti-encroachment drive near Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai

News Videos

Police conducts anti-encroachment drive near Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai

Anti-encroachment drive conducted to remove vehicles parked illegally near the temple premises in Chennai on June 07.
Chennai Anti-encroachment Drive Vadapalani Murugan Temple

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X