Thursday, August 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Police action on Illegal Weapon

News Videos

Updated on: August 31, 2023 15:51 IST

Police action on Illegal Weapon, 6 pistols of 32 bore, 3 live cartridges, six cartridges of 315 bore recovered

Police action on Illegal Weapon, 6 pistols of 32 bore, 3 live cartridges, six cartridges of 315 bore recovered
Illegal Weapons Weapon Seized Crime News Mp Police

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News