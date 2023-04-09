Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
  Police action intensified in Umesh Pal case Atique Ahmed's sister and two nieces also declared accus

Updated on: April 09, 2023 14:06 IST

Police action intensified in Umesh Pal case Atique Ahmed's sister and two nieces also declared accused

Umesh Pal case: Atique Ahmed's sister and two nieces have been named as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. The police may also announce a reward on the three soon.
