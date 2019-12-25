Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Narendra Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana

News Videos

PM Narendra Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 13:58 IST ]

On one side is the Jal Jeevan Mission, which will carry water through pipes to every house and on the other side is the Atal Jal Yojana, which will pay special attention to the areas where ground water is very low, says PM Modi.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoFire breaks out at Srichakra Oil Mill in East Godavari district Next VideoMumbaikars march in support of CAA, while people in Bhopal protest against Citizenship Act  