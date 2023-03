Updated on: March 12, 2023 16:52 IST

PM Modi worshiped in Ambaji temple. Matter of the prasad of Maa Ambe. Concerning Prasad, the darbar is divided

One of the 51 Shaktipeeths in Gujarat's Banaskantha is the temple of Maa Ambaji. According to mythological belief, the heart of Maa Sati had fallen here. After which Maa Ambe is worshipped here. PM Modi is the biggest devotee of this court.