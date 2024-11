Updated on: November 20, 2024 13:06 IST

PM Modi visits Guyana: PM Modi emplanes for Guyana's Georgetown after concluding G20 Summit

After attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi left for his last and third leg of the three-nation tour, Guyana. This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Caribbean nation in over 50 years.