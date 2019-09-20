Friday, September 20, 2019
     
  5. PM Modi to leave for United States today

PM Modi to leave for United States today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 7:38 IST ]

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a seven-day visit to the United States today. PM Modi will be in Houston and New York and will address the United Nations General Assembly on 27th September.

