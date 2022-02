Published on: February 12, 2022 23:56 IST

PM Modi to India TV: 'Only corrupt people with negative agenda angry with me' | EXCLUSIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exclusively spoke to India TV, ahead of assembly elections in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Taking a dig at the Congress party among other opposition, he said, "Only corrupt people have a problem with me for eradicating corruption and putting an end to their practices. They have a negative agenda".