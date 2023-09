Updated on: September 16, 2023 21:06 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Yashobhoomi' convention centre in Delhi on his birthday

Delhi News: Tomorrow i.e. 17th September is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... PM Modi will celebrate his 73rd birthday tomorrow... and on this occasion the Prime Minister is going to give a big gift to the country... PM Modi will make India world class on his birthday. Will give a gift