Updated on: December 22, 2022 11:28 IST

PM Modi To Chair a High Level Meeting To Review COVID Situation In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting today (Thursday, December 22) with regard to Covid situation in the country. The high-level meeting has been called after four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 were confirmed in the country (two each in Gujarat and Odisha).