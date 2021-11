Updated on: November 04, 2021 11:20 IST

PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans in J&K's Rajouri today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Indian Army jawans in the forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday (November 4), the government said. The prime minister has made it a tradition to celebrate his Diwali with soldiers since taking the office in 2014.