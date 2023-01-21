Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
Updated on: January 21, 2023 14:01 IST

PM Modi to attend All India Conference of DG's and IG's of Police today

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police at the National Agricultural Science Complex, in the national capital today.
news pm modi narendra and modi

