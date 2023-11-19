Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
  5. PM Modi Slams Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks Over His Father | Assembly Elections 2023 Updates

Updated on: November 19, 2023 17:40 IST

PM Modi Slams Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks Over His Father | Assembly Elections 2023 Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks at PM Modi's father. "Kharge Ji aap toh aise nahi the," PM Modi said during his speech.
