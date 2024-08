Updated on: August 22, 2024 18:12 IST

PM Modi's Poland Speech: Indian diaspora lauds PM Modi's speech in Poland's Warsaw

After PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Poland’s Warsaw. Members of the diaspora said that they liked PM Modi's speech and whatever he said, it reached people. They further said that they are thankful that he came here and we got the chance to meet him and this was a proud moment for them.