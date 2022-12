Updated on: December 28, 2022 16:32 IST

PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Hospitalised, CM Bhupendra Patel reached hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-year-old mother Heeraben Modi was hospitalised in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated. PM Modi has urgently left for Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and the state health minister have reached the hospital.