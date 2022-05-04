Wednesday, May 04, 2022
     
  5. PM Modi's Last Day in Europe Today, Will meet France President Emmanuel Macron

Updated on: May 04, 2022 9:31 IST

PM Modi's Last Day in Europe Today, Will meet France President Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi is in Europe. On his last day, he will be meeting the Nordic Nations and later, will visit France to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

