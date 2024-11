Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:16 IST

PM Modi's Guyana Visit: PM Modi speaks on receiving Dominica's highest award-the Dominica Award

The Commonwealth of Dominica bestows its Highest National Honour - the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dominica's President confers the Dominica Award on PM Modi for his support during COVID-19 and fostering ties between the nation. Watch the video to learn more!