Updated on: September 17, 2023 18:28 IST

PM Modi's Full Speech At Yashobhoomi Centre On Launch Of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

PM Modi At Yashobhoomi Full Speech: Today is PM Modi's 73rd birthday...people across the country and BJP workers are celebrating PM Modi's birthday...but PM Modi is busy serving the country like a Karmayogi. ..Nor is there any word called Sunday in his dictionary….Nor is there any celebration of bir