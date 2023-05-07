Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi road show in Bengaluru: Today, PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state.

News Videos

Updated on: May 07, 2023 6:48 IST

PM Modi road show in Bengaluru: Today, PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state.

PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state. PM Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka today of the election campaigning for which preparations are already on
Pm Modi Narendra Modi Karnataka Karnataka Elections Bengaluru Pm Modi In Karnataka Bengaluru Karnataka Karnataka Bengaluru Pm Modi In Bengaluru

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News