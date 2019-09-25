Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New York

News Videos

PM Modi receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in New York

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 7:01 IST ]

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Award was presented by Bill Gates.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVideo: Earthquake jolts India; massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Amritsar, Srinagar Next Video  