Updated on: May 24, 2023 10:57 IST

PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples in Australia, says PM Albanese assured "will take strict actions"

PM Modi on Indian Temple Attacks in Australia: Even today in Australia's Sydney, PM Modi's style was that of a rock star. During the talks, PM Modi raised the issue of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia. Also raised the demand for action against separatist organizations opposing India.