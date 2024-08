Updated on: August 16, 2024 18:14 IST

PM Modi, President Murmu & VP Dhankar pay homage to former PM AB Vajpayee on 6th death anniversary

PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and VP Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, marking the sixth death anniversary of former PM and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Watch to know more!