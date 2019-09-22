Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi on Trump: I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America

News Videos

PM Modi on Trump: I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 22, 2019 23:15 IST ]
PM Modi on Donald Trump: We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoConflict between police and teacher in Sangrur, Punjab Next Video  