Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Updated on: January 05, 2022 8:20 IST

PM Modi on his tour to Punjab today, to lay foundation stone for projects worth 42,750 crores

PM Modi is on his tour to Punjab today where he will be laying foundation stone for developmental projects worth 42,750 crores. He will also be addressing a rally in Ferozepur.
