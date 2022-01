Updated on: January 01, 2022 15:00 IST

PM Modi made New year "Happy" for 10 crore farmers as he releases Rs 20,000 cr under PM Kisan Yojna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The virtual event began at 12:30 pm today. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers.