Updated on: January 11, 2023 22:39 IST

PM Modi lauds country's strong 'macroeconomic fundamentals' at Global Investors Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually addressed the inaugural function of the 7th edition of “Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit” wherein he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a "bright spot" in the global economy.