Updated on: January 13, 2025 14:35 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg to improve all-weather connectivity

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 12km Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K, costing over Rs 2,700 crore. This tunnel project, including a 6.4km main tunnel, enhances Srinagar's connectivity with Sonamarg and Leh. It improves access, safety, and promotes year-round tourism and local livelihoods.