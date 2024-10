Updated on: October 15, 2024 16:02 IST

PM Modi inaugurates ITU Telecom Standard Conference, India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam

PM Modi inaugurated both the ITU WTSA 2024 and the India Mobile Congress 2024 in New Delhi today. WTSA 2024 will serve as a platform to discuss and determine the future of standards for next-gen critical technologies. Meanwhile, IMC 2024 will showcase India's innovative ecosystem.