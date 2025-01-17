Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Mobility Expo at Bharat Mandapam showcasing mobility sector innovations

News Videos

Updated on: January 17, 2025 15:57 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Mobility Expo at Bharat Mandapam showcasing mobility sector innovations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India's largest mobility event, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement