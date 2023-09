Updated on: September 17, 2023 17:55 IST

PM Modi In Yashobhumi: PM Modi's 73th Birthday; 'Yashobhoomi' becomes the world's largest convention center

PM Modi In Yashobhumi: Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday.. It is Modi's birthday.. But the country is going to get a gift.. Prime Minister Modi is going to dedicate the world's largest convention center to the country in a short time...