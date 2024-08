Updated on: August 22, 2024 18:33 IST

PM Modi in Warsaw: Polish PM Tusk welcomes PM Modi in Warsaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed in Warsaw by his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, on Thursday (August 22), marking the final day of his two-day visit to Poland. He is scheduled to meet and hold discussions with Tusk and the Polish President, Andrzej Duda. Watch to know more!