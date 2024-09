Updated on: September 21, 2024 11:17 IST

PM Modi In US: PM Modi emplanes for USA to attend QUAD Leaders' Summit

PM Narendra Modi on September 21 departed for USA to attend the QUAD Leaders' Summit. PM Modi will be in the USA from September 21-23, during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Watch to know more!