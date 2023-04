Updated on: April 08, 2023 22:06 IST

PM Modi in Telangana: PM Modi launches Mission Telangana in a very aggressive manner

Giving the gift of development schemes worth crores of rupees to Telangana, PM Modi said that if there was a double engine government, both the picture and fate of this state would have changed in 9 years. He also accused KCR of obstructing the Centre's mega development project.