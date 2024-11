Updated on: November 17, 2024 15:22 IST

PM Modi in Nigeria: PM Modi receives special welcome as he lands in Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 landed in Abuja, the capital city of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. PM Modi received a grand welcome upon his arrival. He is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana from November 16 to 21. Watch to know more!