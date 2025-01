Updated on: January 09, 2025 10:32 IST

PM Modi holds roadshow in Andhra Pradesh with CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

On January 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the event.