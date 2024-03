Updated on: March 06, 2024 12:33 IST

PM Modi holds mega rally in Odisha's Jajpur after inaugurating, laying foundation of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega rally in Odisha's Jajpur ahead of the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development programs in the district. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole, Odisha.