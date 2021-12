Published on: December 27, 2021 14:49 IST

PM Modi gifts hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 Crore to Himachal Pradesh, Listen to his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over ₹11,000 crore at around 12 noon. He also presided over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet.