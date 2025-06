PM Modi Flags Off 200 Electric Buses, Launches Tree Plantation Campaign In National Capital PM Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses and launched the nationwide tree plantation campaign titled ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, in the national capital, on the occasion of World Environment Day. Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Delhi Cabinet minister Manjinder