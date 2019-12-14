Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi cruises on Ganga to review Namami Gange Project in Kanpur

News Videos

PM Modi cruises on Ganga to review Namami Gange Project in Kanpur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 16:53 IST ]

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a boat ride in river Ganga at Atal ghat. He chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council)

Click here to read full story﻿

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSpecial News | December 14, 2019