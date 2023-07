Updated on: July 07, 2023 11:41 IST

PM Modi Chhattisgarh-UP Visit: PM's gift is uncountable... from UP to Chhattisgarh... from Telangana to Rajasthan

PM Modi will reach Gorakhpur in UP after Raipur at around 2.30 pm… PM Modi will give two Vande Bharat Expresses to the country… Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off