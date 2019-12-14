Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
PM Modi chairs National Ganga Council meet in Kanpur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 14:39 IST ]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kanpur chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council and review the ambitious ''Namami Gange'' project. The prime minister, who attended the meeting at Chandra Shekhar Azad Agriculture university, was received at the Chakeri airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

 

