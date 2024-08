Updated on: August 26, 2024 8:05 IST

PM Modi chairs CEC meeting at BJP Headquarters to discuss candidates for J&K, Haryana Assembly polls

Ahead of J&K and Haryana assembly polls, BJP on August 25 convened Central Election Committee at Party Headquarters in Delhi to discuss candidates. The meeting chaired by Prime Minster Narendra Modi, was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, and Party President JP Nadda and senior leaders.