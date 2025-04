PM Modi Bows Down To 96-year-old Puppeteer At Rashtrapati Bhavan During Padma Awards 2025 At Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi bowed down to 96-year-old puppeteer Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara with the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for her significant contributions to art.