PM Modi Attends Sufi Music Festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau, Says "It Has Made A Place In Hearts Of People" PM Modi attended Sufi Music Festival at Sunder Nursery. Organised by the Rumi Foundation, the festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and will be held from February 28 to March 2, reviving and reimagining the mystical traditions of Rumi, Amir Khusrau and other revered Sufi saints.