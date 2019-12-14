Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
PM Modi arrives in Kanpur to chair National Ganga Council meet

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 12:58 IST ]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kanpur. He will chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) here today. He will also review the progress of work done & deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga.

