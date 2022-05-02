Monday, May 02, 2022
     
  5. PM Modi arrives in Berlin on first leg of three-nation Europe tour

Updated on: May 02, 2022 10:41 IST

PM Modi arrives in Berlin on first leg of three-nation Europe tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip during which he will hold detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations. "Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," PM Modi tweeted soon after his arrival.

