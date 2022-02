Updated on: February 07, 2022 15:00 IST

PM Modi addresses rally virtually in Bijnor, says - Yogi govt gave women their true honour

PM Modi addresses a rally virtually in Bijnor. In his speech, he said, "Earlier, molestation of women was very common. Situation was so bad that after incidents of chain snatching, people were thankful that they were still alive. CM Yogi's govt freed women from that fear. We gave women their true honour."