Updated on: January 07, 2022 17:00 IST

PM insulting Punjabiyat, trying to save himself from humiliation: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the issue of his security breach during his visit to the state. Sidhu said, "You not only belong BJP, but are also the PM of this country. Every child of the country knows the value of your life. You are insulting this state, its Punjabiyat by saying that your life was in danger here".